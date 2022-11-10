Sailesh Vaidya Received A Certificate Of Excellence From The London Based World Book Of Record

Sailesh Vaidya Received a Certificate Of Excellence From the London Based World Book Of Record

Nov. 10, 2022, 8:14 a.m.

Sailesh Vaidya, an entrepreneur from Nepal, has facilitated with Certificate of Excellence by the London-based World Book of Record (WBR) recently in Kathmandu

Barrister Santosh Shukla, President and CEO, of the World Book of Records, has briefed that Sailesh Vaidya, a social entrepreneur from Nepal and has been felicitated with a certificate of excellence by the World Book of Records for matchless contribution in leading the establishment of Nepal’s first manufacturing unit of Anti-cancer drug. .

On being felicitated with a Certificate of Excellence, Sailesh Vaidya was congratulated by members of the Central Working Committee of WBR.

