RPP wins HoR election in Deepak Bahadur Singh Makwanpur-1

Nov. 24, 2022, 4:07 p.m.

Rashtriya Prajatantra Party (RPP) has won the House of Representatives (HoR) election in the Makwanpur electoral constituency-1.

Party candidate Deepak Bahadur Singh, 61, secured 27,816 votes to lead the final counts tally by 2,393 against Nepali Congress candidate Mahalaxmi Upadhyay ‘Dina’ who finished the race with 25,423.     

 Kamal Thapa who was in the election race with the CPN (UML)’s election symbol ‘ Sun’ obtained 25,420, according to the Office of the Election Officer.  (RSS)

