FIFA World Cup 2022: South Korea Uruguay To Goalless Draw In Qatar

Two-time winners Uruguay have kickstarted its campaign at the grandest stage in world football as the South American giants played out a goalless draw with South Korea in their Group H opener of the FIFA World Cup 2022 on Thursday.
Uruguay hit the post twice as they failed to register a third World Cup win in three matches against South Korea in their Group H opener.
Veteran defender Diego Godin, in his fourth World Cup, thumped a header against the base of a post from a corner before half-time, while a thunderous late strike from Federico Valverde also found the woodwork
The third meeting between Uruguay and South Korea in the history of the FIFA World Cup ended in a stalemate at Qatar's Education City Stadium.
Uruguay and South Korea have shared a point each in their World Cup 2022 opener. Uruguay will next face Ronaldo's Portugal in Group H. Earlier, the Luis Suárez-starrer side was eyeing their third win over the Asian giants at the FIFA World Cup.
The former world champions had defeated South Korea 1-0 in the group stage of the 1990 World Cup. Uruguay also emerged victorious over South Korea (2-1) in the round of 16 phase of the 2010 World Cup.
