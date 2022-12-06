ADB Approves $200 Million Loan To Strengthen Education System In Nepal

ADB Approves $200 Million Loan To Strengthen Education System In Nepal

Dec. 6, 2022, 5:15 p.m.

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) today approved a $200 million concessional loan to help the Government of Nepal strengthen the equity, quality, and resilience of its school education.ADB Link

The program will assist the implementation of the first 5 years of the government’s School Education Sector Plan 2021–2030 in a sector-wide approach supported by eight development partners, including ADB. The program will enhance learning provisions for basic and secondary schools; strengthen teaching and learning in schools; accelerate the recovery from learning losses caused by the COVID-19 pandemic; and improve capacity of local governments in education planning, monitoring, and reporting.

“Nepal has done significantly well in terms of improving access to education, however, there is still a need to address remaining equity issues to access and importantly to take a holistic approach to address persistent challenges in improving learning outcomes,” said ADB Principal Social Sector Specialist for South Asia Rudi Van Dael. “This program will help accelerate reforms and transform the country’s education system to develop human capital, reduce social inequity, and attain sustainable growth.”

Selected secondary schools will be upgraded to increase opportunities to study science education in grades 11–12, especially for girls. The pro-poor scholarship scheme will be expanded from grades 9–12 to grades 6–12 to improve retention.

To mitigate learning loss from the COVID-19 pandemic, a recovery and accelerated learning program will be jointly implemented with the community and civil society organizations. “To prepare schools against future learning disruptions, more and better accessible e-resources will be made available through the Sikai Chautari online learning portal. The program will further strengthen the local government’s capacity to deliver education in the federal system," said ADB Senior Project Officer (Education) for South Asia Smita Gyawali.

ADB will provide an additional $1 million technical assistance grant from its Technical Assistance Special Fund and administer the equivalent of $600,000 grant from the Government of Norway to support capacity-building activities, strengthen program management and coordination, and improve the monitoring and reporting capability of the Ministry of Education, Science, and Technology.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

European Union Brings Relief To The Victims Of Earthquake In Nepal
Dec 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 14 Recoveries
Dec 06, 2022
Weather Forecast: Mainly Fair In Madhesh, Bagmati, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim
Dec 06, 2022
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02 Positive Cases And 18 Recoveries
Dec 05, 2022
Maoist Candidate Ganga Karki Elected For HoR Member From Dolkha
Dec 05, 2022

More on National

YOUTH AND WOMEN IN POLTICS : A Long Way To Go By Keshab Poudel 38 minutes ago
European Union Brings Relief To The Victims Of Earthquake In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 47 minutes ago
16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
JICA To Support Program For Elevating International Migrants By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 11 hours ago
World AIDS Day 2022: The AIDS Response Is In Danger By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 7 hours ago
Nepali Female Journalists Face Online Violence By Agencies 5 days, 11 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 01 New Cases And 14 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 06, 2022
Melamchi Water Arrives At Sundarijal By Agencies Dec 06, 2022
Rhino Found Dead In Chitwan By Agencies Dec 06, 2022
Nepali Congress Wins 57 In HoR And 111 In Provincial Assembly By Agencies Dec 06, 2022
North Korea Fired About 130 Artillery Shells: South Korea By Agencies Dec 06, 2022
World Cup 2022: Croatia Defeated Japan On Penalty Kicks By Agencies Dec 06, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75