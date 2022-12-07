Japan Hands Over Books For Japanese Study To Campus Of International Languages

Japan Hands Over Books for Japanese Study to Campus of International Languages, Tribhuvan University

Dec. 7, 2022, 6 p.m.

Ambassador of Japan to Nepal KIKUTA Yutaka handed over 168 Japanese study books to Tribhuvan University, Campus of International Languages. Dr. Yadav Raj Panta, Campus Chief, KAMIMURA Yoshiharu, Japanese teacher of the Department of Japanese Language, faculties and students studying Japanese were present at the handover ceremony.

Jaltan 3.jpg

After the ceremony, Ambassador Kikuta met with faculties and students on campus. He told them that language learning is not only memorizing words and capturing grammar and hoped that the students would understand Japan’s deep history, fascinating culture, and efforts for modernization during their study in Japanese. In a friendly atmosphere, the students asked the Ambassador many questions on topics such as how to remember Kanji characters and recent Japan-Nepal relations.

The books are donated by the Nippon Foundation “Read Japan Project”. They include a wide range of titles, from classics on Japanese literature and culture to contemporary political and economic issues and will be housed in the library of the Campus of International Languages, Tribhuvan University.

Jaltan 2.jpg

Finally, on this occasion, the Ambassador visited the office of JALTAN, Japanese Language Teachers Association Nepal, which is located on the premise of the Campus, to express his deep appreciation for their dedication to Japanese language education in Nepal, not only in the classroom but also through various events such as speech contests and karaoke competitions and encouraged the teachers.

