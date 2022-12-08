Development Of Nepal Is Always A Priority For JICA: Executive Senior Vice President of JICA Yamada

Development Of Nepal Is Always A Priority For JICA: Executive Senior Vice President of JICA Yamada

Dec. 8, 2022, 6:43 p.m.

The Executive Senior Vice President of JICA Dr. Junichi YAMADA (Ph. D.) was on a 3 days visit to Kathmandu, Nepal from 04 to 07 December 2022.

During his visit to Nepal, he held talks with the high-level officials of the Government of Nepal and discussed on the future JICA cooperation policy with Nepal. Additionally, he also observed the activities of ICA supported projects namely Sindhuli Road and Nagdhunga Tunnel Construction Project.

Upon his visit to Nepal, Dr. YAMADA stated that “I always longed to visit Nepal and am delighted to finally come here this time. My brief visit to Nepal has been very fruitful. I got an opportunity to travel through the Sindhuli Road built by Japanese cooperation and also witnessed the progress made in the construction works of the Nagdhunga Tunnel. I was impressed that Sindhuli Road, the construction of which started in 1996, is well utilized and provides good facilities to people. I also had chances to meet some of the high-level officials from various ministries for discussing future opportunities of co-partnership between Nepal and Japan for prospective development projects. I see a lot of potentials to expand Official Development Assistance (ODA) in Nepal significantly for infrastructure projects with Loan assistance to cater to the need of the Nepalese people. ”

Dr. YAMADA’s association with JICA dates back to April 1982 when he joined the OECF (one of the predecessor organizations of JICA) as an employee. He holds substantial experience related to ODA loan projects, especially in countries such as the Philippines, Indonesia and India. He has been dispatched to JICA Offices in Myanmar and Malaysia and has held the posts of Director General of the Middle East and Europe Department, Director General of the Operations Strategy Department, and Senior Vice President successively, prior to his current position.

JICA has implemented various cooperation projects, especially in the areas of social and economic infrastructure development, disaster resilience and poverty reduction. Dr. Yamada’s mission in Nepal, therefore, is significant in enhancing future cooperation in Nepal for developing pioneering projects aimed to contribute to the economic growth of the country.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 15 Recoveries
Dec 08, 2022
Coca-Cola Foundation Supported TUTH To Install CREASION Oxygen Plant
Dec 08, 2022
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli And Dhanya Purnima 2022: Public holiday in Kathmandu on Sunday
Dec 08, 2022
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year
Dec 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini
Dec 08, 2022

More on National

India Agrees To Remove Embankments Constructed At Nepal’s Side In Mahakali River By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day ago
Japan Hands Over Books For Japanese Study To Campus Of International Languages By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 5 hours ago
YOUTH AND WOMEN IN POLTICS : A Long Way To Go By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 4 hours ago
European Union Brings Relief To The Victims Of Earthquake In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
ADB Approves $200 Million Loan To Strengthen Education System In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 6 hours ago
16 Day Of Activism Against Gender Based Violence By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 15 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
Coca-Cola Foundation Supported TUTH To Install CREASION Oxygen Plant By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli And Dhanya Purnima 2022: Public holiday in Kathmandu on Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
Ukraine’s President Zelenskyy Chosen As Time's Person Of The Year By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Province 1, Gandaki And Lumbini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Dec 08, 2022
Tribhuwan University To Hold 48th Convocation on December 9, Over 10 Thousand Students Attending By Agencies Dec 07, 2022

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 05, Sep.27,2022 (Ashoj 11. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 04, Sep.09,2022 (Bhadra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75