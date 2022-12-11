India Hands Over 950 White Canes to Disabled Care Nepal

Secretary of B.P. Koirala Foundation (BPKF) Dr.Sahil Kumar, First Secretary, Embassy of India, Kathmandu, attended the International Disability Day celebrations in Kathmandu organised by Disabled Care Nepal

During the event, Secretary, BPKF, handed over 950 white canes to the President of Disabled Care Nepal for further distribution all across Nepal for the aid of visually impaired.

Health is one of focus areas of the BPKF. The foundation also provided protective equipment in the Sudurpaschim Province during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The BPKF was established in 1991 as a joint initiative of Governments of India and Nepal. The Foundation aims at promoting linkages between India and Nepal by fostering art, literature, intellectual discourse and a host of multi-dimensional aspects pertaining to the culture and livelihood of both nations.