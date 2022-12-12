COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 07 New Cases And 12 Recoveries

Dec. 12, 2022, 4:16 p.m.

With 07 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1000,939

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 418 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 07 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 781 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 25 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 23 patients are placed in home isolation and 2 are admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile,12 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 988,895 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,019.

