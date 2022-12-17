Nepal Oil Corporation Cuts The Fuel Prices

Dec. 17, 2022, 7:51 a.m.

Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has cut the fuel price effective from Friday midnight.

According to the press release of NOC on Friday, it has cut the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 3 per liter.

According to the latest price list of NOC , the price of petrol will now cost Rs 178 per liter, diesel and kerosene will cost Rs 175 per liter.

However, the price of aviation fuel and LPG will remain same.

