NOC slashes prices of petroleum products

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the price of petroleum products.

The state-owned fuel utility reduced the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel (domestic) aviation fuel (international) effective from 12:00 on Sunday.

The meeting of the Corporation's Board of Directors here on Sunday decided to reduce prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 3 per litre each while price of aviation fuel (domestic) has been reduced by Rs 20 per litre.

With this, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 175 and diesel and kerosene will cost Rs 172. According to the revised price, the price of aviation fuel (domestic) has become Rs 170 per litre and USD 1.42 per litre for aviation fuel (international). The price of LPG gas has remained the same, which is Rs 1,800 per cylinder.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on last Thursday had instructed the secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies to reduce the price of petroleum products at the earlier. The provision has it that the secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies chairs the Board of Directors of the NOC. (RSS)