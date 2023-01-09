NOC Slashes Prices Of Petroleum Products

NOC slashes prices of petroleum products

Jan. 9, 2023, 7:33 a.m.

The Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has reduced the price of petroleum products.

The state-owned fuel utility reduced the price of petrol, diesel, kerosene and aviation fuel (domestic) aviation fuel (international) effective from 12:00 on Sunday.

The meeting of the Corporation's Board of Directors here on Sunday decided to reduce prices of petrol, diesel and kerosene by Rs 3 per litre each while price of aviation fuel (domestic) has been reduced by Rs 20 per litre.

With this, a litre of petrol will cost Rs 175 and diesel and kerosene will cost Rs 172. According to the revised price, the price of aviation fuel (domestic) has become Rs 170 per litre and USD 1.42 per litre for aviation fuel (international). The price of LPG gas has remained the same, which is Rs 1,800 per cylinder.

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on last Thursday had instructed the secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies to reduce the price of petroleum products at the earlier. The provision has it that the secretary at the Ministry of Industry, Commerce and Supplies chairs the Board of Directors of the NOC. (RSS)

Agencies

Japan Prime Minister Kishida Is On Tour Of G7 countries
Jan 09, 2023
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking During 'Ceasefire'
Jan 09, 2023
Agriculture Census Reaches At Final Stage
Jan 08, 2023
Seven Party Taskforce Submits Draft Of Common Program
Jan 08, 2023
China Remove 'Zero-COVID' Policy
Jan 08, 2023

More on Economy

Over 300 New Vehicles Imported Through Rasuwagadhi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
Gold Price Falls By Rs. 800 By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
Is Encouraging The Misuse Of Borrowed Boney A “Progressive" Policy Of The Finance Minister?: Dr. Lohani By Agencies 3 days, 8 hours ago
Slash Petro Prices: PM Prachanda By Agencies 3 days, 10 hours ago
Kathmandu-Keung Railway Moves Ahead By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
Nepal's power sector fears It Will Lose 'Competitive Advantage' Due To India's New Policy On Hydropower Projects By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 2 days ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 05 New Cases And 02 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2023
Nepal Has Made Significant Progress In Increasing Its Clean energy Generation Capacity: Dinesh Kumar Ghimire By Keshab Poudel Jan 09, 2023
India To Host Voice of Global South Summit On January 12-13 By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2023
Japan Prime Minister Kishida Is On Tour Of G7 countries By Agencies Jan 09, 2023
Ukraine Accuses Russia Of Attacking During 'Ceasefire' By Agencies Jan 09, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Snowfall At Few Places IN Gandki, Karnali and Sudu Paschim Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 09, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 07, Nov.18,2022 (Mangsir 02. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 06, Oct.21,2022 (Kartika 04. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75