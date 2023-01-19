Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm

Mugling-Narayangadh Road Section To Be Closed From 12-4 pm

Jan. 19, 2023, 8:15 a.m.

The vehicular movement on the Muglin-Narayangadh road section will be halted from 12 noon to 4 pm from tomorrow onwards, instead of 11 am to 3 pm which was imposed for road upgrading.

The new rule will be effective for a month, or until further notice.

Ashman Tamang, Chief District Officer (CDO) of Chitwan, informed that the period for halting vehicular movement was extended as it was difficult to continue cutting the slopes for bridge construction.

A meeting of the stakeholders held today made the decision, said the CDO.

Out of five bridges under construction, the slope cutting has been completed for three bridges.

The construction job of Rs. 1.25 billion was started on 23 March 2020 with 30 months deadline to complete the task.

Agencies

