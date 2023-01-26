NUSACCI Delegation Calls On DPM Lingden

Jan. 26, 2023, 2:38 p.m.

Nepal-USA Chamber of Commerce and Industry (NUSACCI) Hydropower and Renewable Energy Committee delegation paid a courtesy call to Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, Rajendra Prashad Lingden at his office in Singhadurbar.

The delegation extended best wishes and congratulations to Lingden for his appointment as Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation.

The delegation briefed the Deputy Prime Minister that hydropower is one of the potential areas for US investment. The legal regime and enabling environment plays a crucial role for attracting US investment in Nepal.

According to a press release issued by NUSACCI, the delegation discussed the emerging issues on the private sector investment in the hydropower sector and possible collaborations between private sector and Nepal government Nepal in bringing the foreign investment in hydropower sector.

NUSACCI delegation included General Secretary Prof Dr. Gandhi Pandit, Chairperson of the committee Brindaban Man Pradhanang, and members Moti Lal Dugar and Bikram Sthapit.

