US Under Secretary Nuland Arrived In Kathmandu

The United States Under secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland has arrived in Kathmandu Sunday evening in course of her two-day visit.

“We are honored to welcome distinguished diplomat and Under Secretary for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland. A U.S. diplomat for 33 years, Under Secretary Nuland has held numerous high-level positions under Presidents Biden, Obama, and Bush. During her visit to Nepal, she will meet with government officials to highlight our strong bilateral relationship and experience Nepal’s unique cultural heritage that we have been proud to support,” writes U.S. Embassy in Nepal in its Facebook.

During her visit, Undersecretary Huland would hold high-level political meetings and also observe some cultural heritage sites of the country.

Under Secretary Nuland will pay courtesy call to Pushpa Kamal Dahal Prachanda , UML leader KP.Sharma Oli and NC leader Sher Bahadur Deuba. He will hold talks with government on the broad agenda of the U.S. partnership with Nepal.

She is the senior-most foreign dignitary to visit Nepal following Dahal’s appointment as Prime Minister on December 25, 2022.

She was sworn in as the Undersecretary of State for Political Affairs in April 2021.

Before this, she was Senior Counselor at the Albright Stonebridge Group, a global strategic advisory and commercial diplomacy firm based in Washington, DC.

She was also a non-resident Senior Fellow at the Brookings Institution, Distinguished Practitioner in Grand Strategy at Yale University, and a Member of the Board of the National Endowment for Democracy.