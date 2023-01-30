Two Shilas Left For Ayodhya From Janakpurdham

Two shilas, special stones, found in the Kaligandaki River, to be used to carve the statues of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India, have arrived in Janakpurdham.

The shilas had left for Janakpurdham from Galeshwor in Ward No. 6 of Beni Municipality in Myagdi district after a special ritual.

The stones arrived in Janakpur Saturday night and have been kept on the premises of the Janaki Temple. Devotees have thronged the temple to worship the two shilas.

On Sunday, Madhes Province Chief Hari Shankar Mishra, Madhes Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav, lawmaker of the House of Representatives Bimalendra Nidhi and Janakpurdham’s Mayor Manoj Kumar Sah among others arrived on the temple premises to worship the shilas.

“After special rituals, the shilas will leave for Ayodhya on Monday,” said Ram Tapeshwor Das, Mahantha of the Janaki Temple.