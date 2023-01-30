Two Shilas Left For Ayodhya From Janakpurdham

Two Shilas Left For Ayodhya From Janakpurdham

Jan. 30, 2023, 7:31 a.m.

Two shilas, special stones, found in the Kaligandaki River, to be used to carve the statues of Lord Ram and Goddess Sita for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, India, have arrived in Janakpurdham.

The shilas had left for Janakpurdham from Galeshwor in Ward No. 6 of Beni Municipality in Myagdi district after a special ritual.

The stones arrived in Janakpur Saturday night and have been kept on the premises of the Janaki Temple. Devotees have thronged the temple to worship the two shilas.

On Sunday, Madhes Province Chief Hari Shankar Mishra, Madhes Chief Minister Saroj Kumar Yadav, lawmaker of the House of Representatives Bimalendra Nidhi and Janakpurdham’s Mayor Manoj Kumar Sah among others arrived on the temple premises to worship the shilas.

“After special rituals, the shilas will leave for Ayodhya on Monday,” said Ram Tapeshwor Das, Mahantha of the Janaki Temple.

Agencies

Nepal Highly Values US Support: NC President Deuba
Jan 30, 2023
China To Enlist Nepal In Top Tourist Destination: Chinese Ambassador Chen
Jan 30, 2023
Ukrainian Soldiers Arrive In Britain For Tank Training
Jan 30, 2023
SEE’s Exam Routine Published, Starting From March 31 To April 12
Jan 29, 2023
China Reports Over 6,300 COVID-19 Patients Died In The Week Through Thursday
Jan 29, 2023

More on Festivals and Culture

Shree Panchami Or Basant Panchami 2023: Importance And Significance In Hindu Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 8 hours ago
Kaligandaki Stones Heading To Aayodhya By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Makar Or Maghe Sankranti 2023: The Festival Of Surya (Sun) By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 weeks, 1 day ago
Magha Purnima Or Swasthani Purnima 2023: Shree Swasthani Bratakatha Begins Today By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 weeks, 3 days ago
Christmas Day 2022: Importance And Significant To Christian Community By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month ago
Yomari Punhi,Udhauli And Dhanya Purnima 2022: Public holiday in Kathmandu on Sunday By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 month, 3 weeks ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 3 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2023
Status Quo? By Hemang Dixit Jan 30, 2023
Nepal Highly Values US Support: NC President Deuba By Agencies Jan 30, 2023
US Under Secretary Nuland Pays A Courtesy Call On PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2023
International Holocaust Remembrance Day Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 30, 2023
China To Enlist Nepal In Top Tourist Destination: Chinese Ambassador Chen By Agencies Jan 30, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75