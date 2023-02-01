IMF Projected 5.0 GDP Growth For Nepal

IMF Projected 5.0 GDP Growth For Nepal

Feb. 1, 2023, 7:38 a.m.

The International Monetary Fund raised its 2023 global growth outlook slightly due to "surprisingly resilient" demand in the United States and Europe, an easing of energy costs and the reopening of China's economy after Beijing abandoned its strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The IMF said global growth would still fall to 2.9% in 2023 from 3.4% in 2022, but its latest World Economic Outlook forecasts mark an improvement over an October prediction of 2.7% growth this year with warnings that the world could easily tip into recession.

However, IMF Projected Real GDP for Nepal is 5.0. For 2024, the IMF said global growth would accelerate slightly to 3.1%, but this is a tenth of a percentage point below the October forecast as the full impact of steeper central bank interest rate hikes slows demand.

IMF chief economist Pierre-Olivier Gourinchas said recession risks had subsided and central banks are making progress in controlling inflation, but more work was needed to curb prices and new disruptions could come from further escalation of the war in Ukraine and China's battle against COVID-19.

"We have to sort of be prepared to expect the unexpected, but it could well represent a turning point, with growth bottoming out and then inflation declining," Gourinchas told reporters of the 2023 outlook.

Agencies

Finance Ministry Cut The Budget Of Purchasing Newspapers And Printing Under its Austerity Measures
Feb 01, 2023
Russians Advance On Bakhmut As Allies Mull Jets For Ukraine
Feb 01, 2023
Minister Bhandari Draws Attention On Chinese Envoy Opening Taklakot And Tinker Border
Jan 31, 2023
US Wants To Make Its Collaboration And Strong Economic Relation With Nepal: US Under-Secretary Victoria Nuland
Jan 31, 2023
WHO Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Of International Concern For Three More Months
Jan 31, 2023

More on Economy

Finance Ministry Cut The Budget Of Purchasing Newspapers And Printing Under its Austerity Measures By Agencies 1 hour, 45 minutes ago
NEPAL WOOL HOUSE: Three Generations In Business By Keshab Poudel 2 days, 17 hours ago
MD GHISING Leakage To Single Digit By A Correspondent 4 days, 19 hours ago
NRB'S DECISION Surrounding Controversy By A Correspondent 4 days, 23 hours ago
NUSACCI Delegation Calls On DPM Lingden By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 18 hours ago
NEPALESE ECONOMY Growth 5 Percent By A Correspondent 5 days, 20 hours ago

The Latest

Foreign Minister Paudyal To Attend 75h Independence Day Celebrations Of Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2023
Russians Advance On Bakhmut As Allies Mull Jets For Ukraine By Agencies Feb 01, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Bagmati And Gandaki Province By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 01, 2023
Japan Government And UN-Habitat Implement The Project In Nepal, Cambodia And Sri Lanka By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2023
Incredible Opportunity To Visit Patan Durbar Square In Nepal: US Under Secretary Nuland By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jan 31, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75