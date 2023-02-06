COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed Zero Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 02 Recoveries

Feb. 6, 2023, 7:04 p.m.

With 0 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Monday, the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,108.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 587 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours no persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 686 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours, no cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 6 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation, while 7 patients are placed in home isolation and 1 is admitted to hospitals.

Meanwhile, 2 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,080 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Monday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,020.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Rashtriya Swatantra Party Ministers Resigns
Feb 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions
Feb 06, 2023
European Commissioner For International Partnerships Jutta Urpilainen Visits Nepal
Feb 05, 2023
NIMB Enables NEPALPAY TAP & NEPALPAY QR In Fin POS
Feb 05, 2023
Nepal Rastra Bank’s First Governor Himalaya Sumsher Rana Passed Away At The Age Of 95
Feb 05, 2023

More on Health

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 0 Positive Cases And 04 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 5 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 03 Positive Cases And 5 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 02Positive Cases And 03 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 6 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 01 Positive Cases And 2 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 6 days, 7 hours ago
WHO Extends COVID-19 Public Health Emergency Of International Concern For Three More Months By Agencies 6 days, 17 hours ago

The Latest

Over 1,500 Die In Devastating Earthquake In Turkey By Agencies Feb 06, 2023
NEPAL COUNTRY ACTION PLAN: CCA's Road Map To Clean Cooking By Keshab Poudel Feb 06, 2023
Foreign Minister Dr, Bimala Rai Paudyal Calls For Activation Of SAARC Process By Agencies Feb 06, 2023
Rashtriya Swatantra Party Ministers Resigns By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2023
Ukrainian Defense Minister Stresses Readiness Against Major Russian Offensive By Agencies Feb 06, 2023
Weather Forecast: Chances Of Light Snowfall At Few Places Of High Hilly Regions By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 06, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 08, Dec.09,2022 (Mangsir 23. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75