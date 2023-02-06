Foreign Minister Dr, Bimala Rai Paudyal Calls For Activation Of SAARC Process

Minister for Foreign Affairs, Dr. Bimala Rai Paudyal said that she has discussed with her counterparts of countries from the region prospects of activating the SAARC (South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation) process.

"I have clearly stated there is a need to activate the SAARC and expand the mutual discussion and cooperation network among the SAARC countries," she said upon her arrival at the Tribhuvan International Airport after completing a four-day official trip to Sri Lanka.

Minister Dr. Paudyal had paid a visit to Sri Lank upon the invitation of her counterpart M.U.M. Ali Sabry to attend the 75th Independence Day function of the island nation.

On the occasion, she had held separate meetings with the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs of India, and Foreign Ministers of Bangladesh, Maldives and Sri Lanka.

The Foreign Minister also informed that she had asked for Sri Lankan cooperation in expanding air connectivity to the Gautam Buddha International Airport in Bhairahawa, cultural exchange between the two countries, and promote the study of Buddhist philosophy in Nepal.