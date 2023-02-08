Death Toll Tops 7,000 In Quake-hit Turkey And Syria

Monday's earthquakes in Turkey and Syria have killed over 7,000 people. Operations to find people trapped under rubble continue.

A powerful quake with a magnitude of 7.8 hit southern Turkey near the Syrian border early on Monday, followed by aftershocks.

Turkey's government says it has confirmed 5,434 dead and more than 30,000 injured in the country, and that over 5,000 buildings have collapsed.

Syria's health ministry says it has confirmed 812 deaths mainly in the country's northwest. A group conducting rescue operations in areas controlled by anti-government forces in the northwest says at least 1,020 people have died there.

Work to find survivors has been continuing in quake-hit areas of both countries.

In the southern Turkish city of Adana, several buildings were destroyed and rescuers worked overnight. At a site where an apartment building collapsed, workers used heavy machinery to remove rubble on Tuesday morning. Many people went to shelters set up at a market and an adjacent park in the city.

A woman in her 50s said the apartment building where her son's family lived collapsed and no one has come to rescue them. She called on the government to speed up its efforts. She added that it is cold inside tents, and more aid supplies are needed.

