33-11 kV Saranghat Substation Comes Into Operations

The construction of 33-11 kV Saranghat substation at Ward 6 of Bandipur Rural Municipality of Tanahun has been completed.

The substation has been constructed under social development programme of the 140 MW Tanahun hydropower project, which is being built by Tanahun Hydropower Ltd, a subsidiary of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). Likewise, a 33 kV transmission line from Marki Chowk Substation in Tanahun's Ambukhaireni Rural Municipality has also been tapped to Dumre in Bandipur Rural Municipality.

Constructed through the 'Tanahun Rural Electrification and Distribution Network Improvement Project' implemented through the NEA's Project Management Directorate, the transmission line was charged on Friday whereas the substation was brought into operation on Monday.

With this programme, substations and transmission lines have been constructed to electrify and make the power supply reliable to the project-affected places like Ambukhaireni, Bandipur and Devghat Rural Municipality of Tanahun.Under the project, 19-kmlong 33 kV transmission line from Khairenitar Substation to Ghiring at Shuklagandaki Municipality-5 in Tanahun district and 33-11 kV Ghiring Substation have already been completed and operational.

A power transformer of 6-8 MVA capacity has been placed in Saranghat Substation.Locally, three feeder lines of 11 kV have been taken out from the substation for power supply.For the construction of two substations and the electrification of Tanahun, a contract agreement was signed with East India Udyog/Waiba Infratech JV in November 2018. It is aimed to complete all works under rural electrification within the current financial year.The project was implemented with the investment of Nepal government and NEA and concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank.