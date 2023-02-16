33-11 kV Saranghat Substation Comes Into Operations

33-11 kV Saranghat Substation Comes Into Operations

Feb. 16, 2023, 7:41 a.m.

The construction of 33-11 kV Saranghat substation at Ward 6 of Bandipur Rural Municipality of Tanahun has been completed.

The substation has been constructed under social development programme of the 140 MW Tanahun hydropower project, which is being built by Tanahun Hydropower Ltd, a subsidiary of Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA). Likewise, a 33 kV transmission line from Marki Chowk Substation in Tanahun's Ambukhaireni Rural Municipality has also been tapped to Dumre in Bandipur Rural Municipality.

Constructed through the 'Tanahun Rural Electrification and Distribution Network Improvement Project' implemented through the NEA's Project Management Directorate, the transmission line was charged on Friday whereas the substation was brought into operation on Monday.

With this programme, substations and transmission lines have been constructed to electrify and make the power supply reliable to the project-affected places like Ambukhaireni, Bandipur and Devghat Rural Municipality of Tanahun.Under the project, 19-kmlong 33 kV transmission line from Khairenitar Substation to Ghiring at Shuklagandaki Municipality-5 in Tanahun district and 33-11 kV Ghiring Substation have already been completed and operational.

A power transformer of 6-8 MVA capacity has been placed in Saranghat Substation.Locally, three feeder lines of 11 kV have been taken out from the substation for power supply.For the construction of two substations and the electrification of Tanahun, a contract agreement was signed with East India Udyog/Waiba Infratech JV in November 2018. It is aimed to complete all works under rural electrification within the current financial year.The project was implemented with the investment of Nepal government and NEA and concessional loan from the Asian Development Bank.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

UN Launched National Gender Equality Program
Feb 15, 2023
Scientists And Researchers Called For The Equal Participation And Leadership Of Women And Girls In Science
Feb 15, 2023
US Deputy Assistant Secretary Akhter Pays A Courtesy Call On COAS Sharma
Feb 15, 2023
Weather Forecast: Fair Weather In Madhesh, Lumbini, Karnali And Sudur Paschim Province.
Feb 15, 2023
India Expressed Commitment To Allow Import Of Electricity From Nepal On Long-term Basis
Feb 14, 2023

More on Economy

Government Of Nepal And The World Bank Launch $100 Million Water Sector Governance And Infrastructure Support Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 22 hours ago
CHILIME-TRISHULI TRANSMISSION LINE: Correct Course By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 1 day ago
Price Of Petroleum Products Increased By Agencies 1 week, 2 days ago
NEPAL COUNTRY ACTION PLAN: CCA's Road Map To Clean Cooking By Keshab Poudel 1 week, 3 days ago
NIMB Enables NEPALPAY TAP & NEPALPAY QR In Fin POS By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 week, 4 days ago
Nepal, Malaysia Ink MoU To Revise Labour Agreement By Agencies 1 week, 5 days ago

The Latest

Nepal Receives 345,000 Doses Of Anti-COVID Vaccine From Germany By Agencies Feb 16, 2023
Ukraine Calls On Western Nations To Supply Modern Fighter Jets By Agencies Feb 16, 2023
Kechna, Kichak Vad, And The Mahabharat By Keshab Poudel Feb 15, 2023
UN Launched National Gender Equality Program By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2023
Scientists And Researchers Called For The Equal Participation And Leadership Of Women And Girls In Science By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 15, 2023
Booster Vaccine Bivalent Arrives In Nepal By Agencies Feb 15, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75