Nepal’s Diyalo And Indian Janjal Company Signs MoU

Nepal's Diyalo Technologies has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with JanaJal, India's leading safe water services platform, to focus on the challenges of drinking water sector through technology sharing.

Janajal is engaging in digitizing the water treatment and last mile delivery of safe water through technology, Diyalo said in a statement.

Along with the MOU, it has been agreed to cooperate strategically and commercially to solve the challenges in the drinking water sector of Nepal and India through the exchange and integration of their respective technologies.

P.R. Khanal, Founder and CEO of Diyalo and JanaJal’s Founder and CEO, Dr. Parag Agarwal signed the MOU on behalf of their respective organizations.

As per the MOU, JanaJal will support the expansion of the smart water management system/assets management system developed by Diyalo Technologies in the Indian market, while Diyalo will support the expansion of JanaJal’s water ATMs and 'Water on Wheels' in Nepal.

"In addition to this, it has also been agreed to conduct various training programmes in Nepal and India and to exchange their experiences and best practices in technology implementation to help improve access to safe drinking water," read the statement.

Diyalo has developed IOT-enabled web-based software, mobile application and water intelligence system in the area of financial good governance, water quality monitoring, compliance and regulation, water leakage measurement, customer experience enrichment, assets managements, water production and distribution automation in order to effectively manage water utilities, improve their sustainability in order to ensure the right of people on safe drinking water services.

These technologies have helped utilities for maintaining transparency, good governance, increased revenue, reduced cost, and improved quality, better customer relationship. It has digitised about 700 utilities in Nepal so far, and is preparing for the launch in international market including India.