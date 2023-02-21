Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude

People in southern Turkey recovering from a series of deadly earthquakes have been hit by yet another one. The US Geological Survey says this one occurred on Monday at 5:04 p.m. UTC time.
The initial quake had an estimated magnitude of 6.3. A few minutes later, authorities measured another at 5.8.
Local media reports that disaster management authorities are checking for any damage.
On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey near the border with Syria. It was followed by many smaller tremors. The combined death toll in the two countries stands at over 47,000.
VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75
VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75