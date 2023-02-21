Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude

People in southern Turkey recovering from a series of deadly earthquakes have been hit by yet another one. The US Geological Survey says this one occurred on Monday at 5:04 p.m. UTC time.

The initial quake had an estimated magnitude of 6.3. A few minutes later, authorities measured another at 5.8.

Local media reports that disaster management authorities are checking for any damage.

On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey near the border with Syria. It was followed by many smaller tremors. The combined death toll in the two countries stands at over 47,000.