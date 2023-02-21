Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude

Turkey Hit By Another Quake Measuring 6.3 Magnitude

Feb. 21, 2023, 7:58 a.m.

People in southern Turkey recovering from a series of deadly earthquakes have been hit by yet another one. The US Geological Survey says this one occurred on Monday at 5:04 p.m. UTC time.

The initial quake had an estimated magnitude of 6.3. A few minutes later, authorities measured another at 5.8.

Local media reports that disaster management authorities are checking for any damage.

On February 6, a magnitude 7.8 earthquake hit southern Turkey near the border with Syria. It was followed by many smaller tremors. The combined death toll in the two countries stands at over 47,000.

Agencies

Biden Visits Kyiv In Show Of Support For Ukraine
Feb 21, 2023
China Not Interested In Protracting Ukrainian Crisis: Wang Yi
Feb 20, 2023
North Korea Launches Apparent Ballistic Missiles
Feb 20, 2023
Nepal’s Diyalo And Indian Janjal Company Signs MoU
Feb 19, 2023
North Korea Confirms It Test-fired Hwasong-15 ICBM
Feb 19, 2023

More on Flood, Earthquakes and disasters

Japanese Expert Blames 'Pancake' Collapses For Turkey Quake Carnage By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Rescue Crews In Turkey And Syria Press on By Agencies 4 days, 6 hours ago
Death Toll Tops 7,000 In Quake-hit Turkey And Syria By Agencies 1 week, 6 days ago
Search Operation Continue In Turkey To Find Survivors Of Earthquakes By Agencies 2 weeks ago
Earthquake In Doti: Nepal Army Is In Rescue Operation, 200 Aftershocks So far By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 months, 1 week ago
Earthquake In Sudur Paschim: Six killed In Doti By Agencies 3 months, 2 weeks ago

The Latest

India Gifted 200 Pieces of Kidney Dialysis Machines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2023
Gyalpo Lhosar 2023: Public Holiday And Its Importance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2023
Biden Visits Kyiv In Show Of Support For Ukraine By Agencies Feb 21, 2023
Mainly Fair In The Sudurpaschim,Karnali, Lumbini And Madesh Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 21, 2023
A South-Asian Parliamentary Delegation From The German BundestagVisits Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Feb 20, 2023
New President: National Political Consensus For A Common Senior Person By Nishesh Dhungana Feb 20, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 12, Feb.10, 2023 (Magh 27. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 11, Jan.27, 2023 (Magh 13. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 10, Jan.13, 2023 (Poush 29. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 09, Dec.30,2022 (Poush 15. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75