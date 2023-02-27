CPN-UML Withdraw The Support To Prachanda’s Government

Feb. 27, 2023, 6:43 p.m.

Ministers who participated from CPN (UML) in the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' led government have resigned from the post.

Ministers submitted resignations before Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' on Monday afternoon.

Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Bishnu Prasad Paudel, Foreign Affairs minister Dr Bimala Rai Paudyal, Land Management, Cooperatives and Poverty Alleviation minister Rajendra Kumar Rai, Industry, Commerce and Supplies Minister Damodar Bhandari, Health and Population Minister Padam Giri, Women, Children and Senior Citizens minister Bhagawati Chaudhari, Defence minister Hari Prasad Upreti and Agriculture and Livestock Development minister Jwala Kumari Sah have resigned from their posts.

Earlier CPN (UML) has decided to leave the government. Similarly, UML also decided to withdraw its support to the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' led government.

A meeting held at the Party Central Office Chyasal, Lalitpur on Monday decided to leave the government and withdraw the party's support to the current government.

Speaking to the journalists after the meeting vice-chair Bishnu Prasad Paudel said that after Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' defying the December 25 agreement and pressuring UML to leave the government meeting took the decisions.

