Government Determines The Size Of The Nepal Army: COAS General Sharma

Chief of Army Staff Prabhuram Sharma said it was the government's job to determine the required size of the Nepal Army.

Inaugurating the Nepal Army Ex-Servicemen Convention-2079 in Pokhara today, he drew concern towards spreading unnecessary rumors about Nepal Army and asserted It was the Nepal government's to determine the size of the army to discharge its duty and responsibilities.

"It is not the job of self-claimed academics, experts, and security experts working in I/NGOs. It is the responsibility of the Nepal government", he viewed.

He urged the people to remain away from such propaganda and fake news.

The Army Chief claimed that the NA has been effectively carrying out the constitution-mandated responsibilities.

Sharma further noted NA has a firm conviction that it should work for safeguarding the country's independence, sovereignty, territorial integrity, existence, and national unity as well as advancing development works, global peacekeeping, and carrying out other contingency works when necessary in the country.

COAS Sharma urged ex-Army to continue to serve the people by applying the experiences they gained during their long military life in the community they are living.

On the occasion, senior ex-Army Goman Singh Karki and senior single woman Mabiklata Thapa Chhetri, 89, were honored. (RSS)