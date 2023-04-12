COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 58 Positive Cases, 81 Recoveries And One Death

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 58 Positive Cases, 81 Recoveries And One Death

April 12, 2023, 4:41 p.m.

With 58 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Wednesday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1001,2009.

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 620 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours 58 person were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Out of 1750 antigen test, 63 found positive. Currently, there are 451 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 426 patients are placed in home isolation and 25 are admitted to hospitals. Out of 25, 5 in ventilator and 19 in ICU.

Meanwhile, 81 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,542 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.9 per cent.

The MoHP on Wednesday reported one COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

EU Ambassador Nona Deprez Hands Over 1.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal
Apr 12, 2023
Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment To Community Health Center In Bhaktapur
Apr 12, 2023
Health Ministry Directs Health Facilities To Be Prepared For Possible COVID-19 Risk
Apr 12, 2023
Amend The Constitution To Avoid Social And Political Unrest: Former Speaker Dhungana
Apr 12, 2023
IMF Cuts 2023 Nepal’s Growth Forecast
Apr 12, 2023

More on Health

Japan Hands Over Medical Equipment To Community Health Center In Bhaktapur By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 11 minutes ago
Health Ministry Directs Health Facilities To Be Prepared For Possible COVID-19 Risk By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 47 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 74 Positive Cases, 48 Recoveries And One Death By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 23 hours, 49 minutes ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 77 Positive Cases And 29 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 20 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 50 Positive Cases And 11 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 22 hours ago
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 41 Positive Cases And 57 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days ago

The Latest

EU Ambassador Nona Deprez Hands Over 1.5 Million COVID-19 Vaccines To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2023
Amend The Constitution To Avoid Social And Political Unrest: Former Speaker Dhungana By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2023
IMF Cuts 2023 Nepal’s Growth Forecast By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2023
India Records 5676 New Covid Cases, 21 Deaths By Agencies Apr 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur In Gandaki And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 12, 2023
India-Nepal Partnership In Hydropower Development By Atul K Thakur and Deepak Rauniar Apr 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 13, Feb.24, 2023 (Falgun 12. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75