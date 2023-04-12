Health Ministry Directs Health Facilities To Be Prepared For Possible COVID-19 Risk

Ministry of Health and Population has instructed various health facilities to remain on standby in view of increasing cases of COVID-19 in the country. The direction came as the daily graph of fresh COVID-19 cases is going up lately.

Cases of mutated Omicron sub-variant XBB1.16.1 of COVID -19 found in neighbouring India have been recorded lately in Nepal as well.

According to Director of Epidemiology and Disease Control Division, Dr Chuman Lal Das, the latest variant of COVID-19 is more infectious and hospitals are directed to be in ready position to respond to the possible situation ahead.

Bir Hospital, Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital, TU Teaching Hospital, Patan Academy of Health Sciences, Civil Service Hospital, Armed Police Force Hospital and Nepal Police Hospital are among those health facilities directed to be prepared for handling the untoward situation.

On Wednesday, a person succumbed to COVID-19, the first death from virus in over three months.

Bir Hospital director Dr Santosh Poudel said they have been directed to be prepared for the response to COVID-19 in view of its soaring cases lately.

Shukraraj Tropical and Infectious Disease Hospital chief consultant physician Dr Bimal Chalise said they are alert to possible risk of infections and are prepared accordingly. "There is no need to panic, but we must be alert to possible risk," he said, adding that the hospital reported a ventilator case of COVID-19 and two ICU cases at the moment.

On Wednesday, 106 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the country. At present, 24 are in isolation, 11 in ICU care and 3 on ventilator support for COVID-19. The Division has said it has tightened COVID-19 check along the Nepal-India border since Wednesday. (RSS)