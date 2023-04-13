COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirms 64 New Cases And 74 Recoveries

April 13, 2023, 3:23 p.m.

With 64 new cases of COVID-19 confirmed on Thursday the nation's novel coronavirus tally has reached 1002,073

According to Ministry of Health and Population, in 541 Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 64 persons were found infected with SARS-CoV-2, informed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP) in its regular update.

Likewise, in 947 antigen tests performed in the last 24 hours 42 cases are detected positive.

Currently, there are 435 active cases of COVID-19 across the nation while 393 patients are placed in home isolation and 27 are admitted to hospitals. Out of 03 in ventilator and 12 in ICU.

Meanwhile,74 COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in institutional isolation or staying in home isolation recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours. Nepal has now recorded 989,616 cases of recovery, and the recovery rate is at 98.8 per cent.

The MoHP on Thursday reported no COVID-19 related fatalities to the nation's COVID-19 death toll, which has now reached 12,022.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

