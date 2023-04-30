World Bank Approves $100 Million To Strengthen Nepal's Healthcare System

World Bank Approves $100 Million To Strengthen Nepal's Healthcare System

April 30, 2023, 6:08 p.m.

WASHINGTON, April 28, 2023 – The World Bank’s Board of Executive Directors today approved $100 million in financing for the Nepal Quality Health Systems Program operation.

The Program will improve the quality of healthcare services and increase the coverage of health insurance, and enhance the capacity of the healthcare system to prepare for and respond to health emergencies in Koshi and Gandaki provinces.

“By prioritizing and investing in health, Nepal can reap multiple benefits including improved health outcomes, increased productivity, and economic growth,” said Faris Hadad-Zervos, World Bank Country Director for Maldives, Nepal, and Sri Lanka. “The World Bank supports Nepal’s goal to put quality at the core of health system policy and planning and service delivery.”

The Program will be implemented by the Ministry of Health and Population with the coordination of the Health Insurance Board at the federal level, and provincial and local governments in Koshi and Gandaki provinces to help achieve the strategic objectives of Nepal’s Health Sector Strategic Plan, 2022-2030. These include enhancing efficiency and responsiveness of the health system, promoting sustainable financing and social protection in health, and promoting equitable access to quality health services.

“The Program supports the implementation of federalism and builds on Nepal’s first Program for Results in the health sector to address the challenges of access and quality and to build a resilient public health sector,” said Dr. Feng Zhao, Practice Manager for Health, Nutrition and Population, South Asia Region. “The results achieved under this Program have the potential for scale-up to other provinces.”

The financing for the Program is complemented by a $3.84 million grant from the Health Emergency Preparedness and Response (HEPR) Trust Fund. The HEPR Trust Fund supports eligible countries and territories to improve their capacities to prepare, prevent, respond, and mitigate the impact of epidemics on populations.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 22 Positive Cases And 55 Recoveries
Apr 30, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light To Moderate Rain Is Likely In Few Places In Hilly Regions Including Kathmandu Valley
Apr 30, 2023
Maggie Dayne's Book Between The Mountain And The Sky Released In Kathmandu.
Apr 29, 2023
NRB Awarded Himalayan Bank Ltd As A Bank With The Highest Inwad Remittances
Apr 29, 2023
Statues Of Nritya Devi And Standing Buddha Is Returning To Nepal
Apr 29, 2023

More on Economy

Germany’s Tractebel Engineering And Golyan Group To Study 306 MW Upper Mugu And 135 Namlan Khola Hydropower Project By Agencies 14 hours, 30 minutes ago
NRB Awarded Himalayan Bank Ltd As A Bank With The Highest Inwad Remittances By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Binayak Shah Elected President Of HAN By Agencies 1 day, 10 hours ago
Financial Inclusion Is Key To Nepal’s SDG Attainment & LDC Graduation: Hanaa Singer-Hamdy By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 14 hours ago
SKBBL And NACCFL Honored Awards For Their Performance By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 4 hours ago
Finance Minister Dr. Mahat Calls All Parties To Lend Support For Economic Recovery By Agencies 3 days, 15 hours ago

The Latest

COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 22 Positive Cases And 55 Recoveries By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Apr 30, 2023
Former Minister Dr Rijal Provides Rs 5 Million In Donation By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
Lottocracy By Deepak Raj Joshi Apr 30, 2023
Kathmandu Valley Records Heavy Rain Fall By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
Zelenskyy Shows Determination To Regain Whole Territory By Agencies Apr 30, 2023
North Korea Warns Of 'More Powerful Strength' In Response To US-South Korea Summit By Agencies Apr 30, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 14, March.10, 2023 (Falgun 26. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75