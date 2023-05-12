Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Israel’s Independence In Kathmandu

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal hosted a reception to celebrate the 75 years of Independence Day of Israel amid a special function in Kathmandu.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav was the chief guest of 75 years of Israel’s Independence day celebration. There were 400 guests from Nepali government officials, foreign diplomats, media fraternity and friends.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal said, “Israel and Nepal share common values and challenges. As both are small countries, we must always build bridges of good relations with similar countries. Nepal and Israel were and will always remain close friends.”

Prime Minister of Israel offered his congratulations in a video message:“75 years ago, we emerged from the Holocaust… today, Israel is a rising power among the world… We have become the example of how you build something seemingly from nothing. We do more with less… We’ve built this, based on the age-old dream that we never gave up to return to our homeland; to rebuild our national life, to be able to defend ourselves, to be able to create and forge a future of peace.”

In a video message, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Israel said, “Even when things seem difficult and impossible, think about what we have managed to build and accomplish in just 75 years of Independence. Anything is possible, with a little faith.”

Israeli seeds were gifted to the guests as a symbol for growth and prosperity.