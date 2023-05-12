Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Israel’s Independence In Kathmandu

Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Israel’s Independence In Kathmandu

May 12, 2023, 8:40 a.m.

The Embassy of Israel in Nepal hosted a reception to celebrate the 75 years of Independence Day of Israel amid a special function in Kathmandu.

Vice President Ramsahay Prasad Yadav was the chief guest of 75 years of Israel’s Independence day celebration. There were 400 guests from Nepali government officials, foreign diplomats, media fraternity and friends.

Welcoming the guests, Ambassador of Israel to Nepal said, “Israel and Nepal share common values and challenges. As both are small countries, we must always build bridges of good relations with similar countries. Nepal and Israel were and will always remain close friends.”

Israel Independence day 1.jpg

Prime Minister of Israel offered his congratulations in a video message:“75 years ago, we emerged from the Holocaust… today, Israel is a rising power among the world… We have become the example of how you build something seemingly from nothing. We do more with less… We’ve built this, based on the age-old dream that we never gave up to return to our homeland; to rebuild our national life, to be able to defend ourselves, to be able to create and forge a future of peace.”

In a video message, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Israel said, “Even when things seem difficult and impossible, think about what we have managed to build and accomplish in just 75 years of Independence. Anything is possible, with a little faith.”

Israeli seeds were gifted to the guests as a symbol for growth and prosperity.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder-Goldberger Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma
May 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces
May 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In The Hilly Areas Of Bagmati Province
May 11, 2023
JICA Completed Reconstruction Of 274 Schools Under The Emergency School Reconstruction Project
May 10, 2023
UN Women Organizes Seminar On Enhancing Access To Justice For Women In Nepal
May 10, 2023

More on National

Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder-Goldberger Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 10 hours, 39 minutes ago
JICA Completed Reconstruction Of 274 Schools Under The Emergency School Reconstruction Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 1 hour ago
UN Women Organizes Seminar On Enhancing Access To Justice For Women In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 3 hours ago
Europe Day 2023 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 8 hours ago
100 Years Of The Nepal-UK Treaty By A Correspondent 2 days, 11 hours ago
Indian Ambassador Naveen Srivastava Inaugurated A School Building In Surkhet By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 8 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal Started To Export Handicraft Goods From Tatopani Transit Point To China By Agencies May 12, 2023
Pakistan Protests Continue As Supporters Of Arrested Ex-PM Call For His Release By Agencies May 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Partly Cloudy In Madhesh And Koshi Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE May 12, 2023
IMPORT OF PETROL DECLINES: Electricity Consumption Increase By A Correspondent May 11, 2023
NEUFF Safeguarding Human Rights By A Correspondent May 11, 2023
4.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Bajura By Agencies May 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75