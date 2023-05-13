Foreign Minister Saud Highlights The Strategic, Economic And Ecological Significance Of The Indian Ocean

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud underscored the strategic, economic and ecological significance of the Indian Ocean and highlighted its importance as a gateway to international markets for the landlocked countries like Nepal.

Addressing this afternoon the Plenary Session of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference being held in Dhaka, Foreign Minister Saud while underlining the natural link between mountains and the oceans stressed the urgent need to address the impact of climate change on mountains, oceans, as well as the lives and livelihoods both in the coastal and hinterland states.

He called upon the countries to work together to ensure real, robust, and responsible actions for a healthy Indian Ocean and for a peaceful, prosperous, and resilient future of the region.

Earlier this morning, the Foreign Minister visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka along with other Ministers/Heads of Delegation to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the Conference, he had separate meetings with Takagi Kei, Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan,. Dr. Mohamed Maliki bin Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education of Singapore, and Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

The 6th Indian Ocean Conference is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, India Foundation, and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies of Singapore under the theme Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future.