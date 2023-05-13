Foreign Minister Saud Highlights The Strategic, Economic And Ecological Significance Of The Indian Ocean

Foreign Minister Saud Highlights The Strategic, Economic And Ecological Significance Of The Indian Ocean

May 13, 2023, 5:02 p.m.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud underscored the strategic, economic and ecological significance of the Indian Ocean and highlighted its importance as a gateway to international markets for the landlocked countries like Nepal.

image2.jpeg

Addressing this afternoon the Plenary Session of the 6th Indian Ocean Conference being held in Dhaka, Foreign Minister Saud while underlining the natural link between mountains and the oceans stressed the urgent need to address the impact of climate change on mountains, oceans, as well as the lives and livelihoods both in the coastal and hinterland states.

He called upon the countries to work together to ensure real, robust, and responsible actions for a healthy Indian Ocean and for a peaceful, prosperous, and resilient future of the region.

Earlier this morning, the Foreign Minister visited Bangabandhu Memorial Museum in Dhaka along with other Ministers/Heads of Delegation to pay tribute to the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman.

According to a press release issued by the Embassy of Nepal in Dhaka, Bangladesh, on the sidelines of the Conference, he had separate meetings with Takagi Kei, Parliamentary Vice Minister for Foreign Affairs of Japan,. Dr. Mohamed Maliki bin Osman, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Office and Second Minister for Foreign Affairs and Second Minister for Education of Singapore, and Ms. Afreen Akhter, Deputy Assistant Secretary of the United States. Matters of mutual interest were discussed during the meetings.

image1 (1).jpeg

The 6th Indian Ocean Conference is being jointly organized by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Bangladesh, India Foundation, and S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies of Singapore under the theme Peace, Prosperity and Partnership for a Resilient Future.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Or Thundershowers Is Likely To Occur At One Or Two Places Of Koshi Province
May 13, 2023
Nepalese And Indian Foreign Ministers Discussed On Agenda Of Consolidation Of Cooperation
May 12, 2023
COVID-19 Update: Nepal Confirmed 12 Positive Cases And 21 Recoveries
May 12, 2023
Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder-Goldberger Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma
May 12, 2023
Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Israel’s Independence In Kathmandu
May 12, 2023

More on National

Nepalese And Indian Foreign Ministers Discussed On Agenda Of Consolidation Of Cooperation By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 20 hours, 13 minutes ago
Israeli Ambassador Hanan Goder-Goldberger Paid A Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
Diamond Jubilee Celebration of Israel’s Independence In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 1 day, 8 hours ago
JICA Completed Reconstruction Of 274 Schools Under The Emergency School Reconstruction Project By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 23 hours ago
UN Women Organizes Seminar On Enhancing Access To Justice For Women In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days ago
Europe Day 2023 Observed In Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Melamchi’s Water Supply Stooped For Regular Maintenance By Agencies May 13, 2023
Realities In Conflict Of Interest And Challenges Of Combating Corruption In Nepal By Kedar Neupane May 13, 2023
Putting Foot Down By Hemant Arjyal May 13, 2023
How To Practice Emotional First Aid? By Areet Narang Bastola May 13, 2023
NRB Reviews The Monetary Policy By Agencies May 13, 2023
US And China's Diplomatic Thaw By Agencies May 13, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 15, March.24, 2023 (Chaitra 10. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75