Nepal, Bangladesh Energy Cooperation Will Win-Win Partnership For Both: Foreign Minister Saud

May 14, 2023, 9:05 a.m.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Narayan Prakash Saud underscored Nepal’s immense hydropower potential and Bangladesh’s growing energy needs and emphasized how energy cooperation could be a ‘win-win partnership’ between the two countries. He stressed the role of enhanced connectivity in realizing energy trade and urged the private sector to seize the opportunities available in the hydropower sector.

On the occasion of the Minister for Foreign Affairs Saud’s visit to Bangladesh, the Embassy organized an event on ‘Realizing Energy Cooperation between Nepal and Bangladesh’ followed by dinner this evening. The event was organized with a view to promoting dialogue among key stakeholders and fostering collaboration in the energy sector between the two countries.

Ambassador Ghanshyam Bhandari highlighted the significance of strengthening energy cooperation for the economic advancement and sustainable development of both countries.

Special Guest Salman Fazlur Rahman, MP, Advisor to the Prime Minister on Industry and Investment, underscored the opportunities in power sector cooperation, and stated how partnership between Nepal and Bangladesh could meet the latter’s increasing energy demands and promote green and sustainable development.

Energy Secretary Dinesh Kumar Ghimire reiterated Nepal's commitment to enhancing energy linkages with Bangladesh and emphasized the Government’s willingness to materialize power trade in near future.

Power Secretary of Bangladesh Md. Habibur Rahman, BPAA, expressed the readiness of the Government of Bangladesh to explore avenues for joint ventures and knowledge sharing in the field of energy.

Independent Power Producers' Association, Nepal (IPPAN) made a presentation on energy collaboration between Nepal and Bangladesh. They expressed their desire to work closely with relevant stakeholders of Bangladesh to facilitate investment in Nepal’s hydropower sector.

The program was attended by about 100 participants including the members of parliament, high-ranking government officials, business leaders, major energy entrepreneurs from both Nepal and Bangladesh, Dhaka-based Nepali professionals, and media persons, among others.

