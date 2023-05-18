It is a great pleasure to welcome all of you to thistwincelebration of the Norwegian Constitution Day and the 50th anniversary of formal diplomatic relations between Norway and Nepal. This evening, we do have a lot to celebrate.

Back home people take to the streets on the 17th of May. Children participate in parades and wave flags. The 17th of May is a celebration of our Constitution, of freedom – as a nation and as individuals. It is a celebration of the privilege of living in a peaceful society and of the values upon which our country is founded.

The values underpinning the Norwegian Constitution are also the values underpinning the Constitution of Nepal: Democracy, human rights and the rule of law.

We sometimes take for granted our ability to speak out against our own governments, our freedom to move freely about our own countriesor our freedom to form political parties – rights that our constitutions grant usboth in Norway and in Nepal. Rights that people in some countries have never known.

Norway and Nepal are long-standing partners. Our partnership started even before we established formal diplomatic relations in 1973.We work together in renewable energy, climatechange and food security, in education andgood governance. With gender equality and human rights as cross-cutting priorities.

We are proud of our long history of cooperation, which has developed over time in line with changing needs. Our Minister of International Development, Anne BeatheTvinnereim, visited Kathmandu last week. Ourcontinuedbilateral partnershipwas confirmed at ministerial level.

This is a day to celebrate our rights and our constitutions. Yet, we cannot ignore the violation of the rights of others. More than a year has passed since Russia’s attack on Ukraine.

This is an assault on a country, on a population, causing immense suffering, and it is also an assault on the rule-based international order – and an attack on democracy and human rights.

As relatively small countries, Norway and Nepal have common interests in a robust multilateral system. We stand up for the principles enshrined in the Charter of the United Nations, emphasizing the territorial integrity and political independence of all states.

After fifty years of close relations and adaption to changing times and conditions, there is a lot to expand on for the next fifty. Congratulations to the people of Nepal and to the people of Norway, for 50 years of friendship.

Now I would like to propose a toast for Norway – Nepali relations, and for a future prosperous and successful Nepal.

Torun Dramdal (Ms) is the ambassador of Norway to Nepal. Excepts of the statement delivered at National Day of Norway in Kathmandu.