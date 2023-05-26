Nepal Army Collects More Than 35,000 kg Of Garbage From Mountains

Nepal Army Collects More Than 35,000 kg Of Garbage From Mountains

May 26, 2023, 7:55 a.m.

Almost 36,000 kilograms of solid waste has been collected from various mountains under the Safa Himal Campaign 2023 conducted by the Nepal Army. The target of the campaign was to collect 35,000 kg of garbage.

According to NA, Directorate of Military Public Relations and Information, so far 35,708 kg including 3,567 kg from Mt Annapurna, 18,520 kg from Mt Baruntse and 13,621 kg from Everest and Lhotse has been collected.

Meanwhile, the team of Nepal Army stationed at the base camp of Everest for the cleaning of Mount Everest and Lhotse has started returning after completing the campaign. The campaign will be official concluded by organizing a formal event in Kathmandu on World Environment Day on coming June 5.

It may be noted that two Sherpa guides who helped the NA team to run the cleanliness campaign died while four Nepali Army personnel who fell ill have been taken to India for further treatment.(RSS)

