Consumption Of Per Person Electricity Will Be Increased To 450 kilowatt Hours

Minister of Finance Dr. Finance Minister said that the amount of imported fuel will be significantly reduced and electricity consumption per person will be increased to 450 kilowatt hours.

According to him, within a year 900 megawatts of electricity will be added to the national transmission. He the government will make necessary arrangement to reach 100% of the population within the next two years.

He said that after the completion of 111 MW Rasuwagadhi, 102 MW Central Bhotekoshi, 42.5 MW Sangen and hydroelectric and solar projects promoted by the Nepal Electricity Authority, about 900 MW electricity will be added to the national transmission system in the next financial year.

By the end of the next fiscal year, the total electricity production will reach 3,600 megawatts. According to him, the construction work of West Seti Hydropower Project, Seti River 6, Lower Arun and other hydropower projects, which are of strategic importance, will be progressed after signing the project development agreement.

He said that in order to meet the electricity demand of dry yam and to export hydroelectricity, the construction work of 1,200 megawatt capacity Budhigandaki and 635 megawatt capacity Dudhkoshi reservoir hydropower project will be decided and the construction work will be carried out.

Union, state and local level co-investment of Upper Arun with a capacity of 1061 MW, Chainpur Seti with a capacity of 210 MW, Jagdulla with a capacity of 106 MW, Tamakoshi Fifth with a capacity of 99.9 MW, Simbua River with a capacity of 70.3 MW and Ghunsa River with a capacity of 77.5 MW He said that the construction will be started.

Last year, the government allocated 75 billion 100 million rupees for the development of the energy sector.

This year, 87 billion 45 million rupees have been allocated. This year, the budget has been increased by 12.35 billion rupees for the development of the energy sector. As the budget was given only to the projects that were completed, the budget of the energy sector also decreased

Finance Minister Dr. Mahat informed that the budget of the Ministry of Development such as physical infrastructure and energy has been cut after managing the budget only for the strategic projects that will be completed.

For the current year, a budget of 75 billion 10 million rupees was allocated for energy. Similarly, 33 billion 500 million rupees were allocated towards water resources and irrigation.

The government has prepared the budget for the financial year 2080/81 with the slogan of the second phase of economic reform and structural change of the economy said Dr. Mahat.