Russia Launches Massive Drone Attack Against Ukrainian Capital Of Kyiv

Russia has launched a massive drone strike against the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on social media that the attack early on Sunday killed one person and hospitalized another.

The Ukrainian Air Force said it shot down 52 of 54 Iranian-made drones.

Kyiv officials said the drone attack was one of the largest by Russia against the capital, and marked the 14th strike there this month. They said an air raid warning was in place for more than five hours.

The officials denounced Russia for carrying out the attack on the last Sunday of May, when the capital celebrates Kyiv Day to mark its founding.

Meanwhile, authorities in the southern Russian region of Krasnodar announced on Sunday that a fuel storage facility had also come under a drone attack.

They said unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down and there was no damage. The same facility had been attacked in early May and a fire broke out.