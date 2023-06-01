Nepal And India Signed Seven Agreements Including Lower Arun And Petroleum Pipeline

Seven agreements have been signed between Nepal and India.

The agreement was signed by Industry, Commerce and Supply Minister Ramesh Rizal and his counterpart Hardeep Singh Puri in the presence of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachand' and Indian counterpart Modi, who is on a four-day visit to India.

Agreements on Lower Arun, Fukot Karnali, Petroleum Pipeline, Cross Border Payment etc. have been signed.

In which the main: two petroleum pipelines and three petroleum storage projects have been agreed between Nepal and India.

According to the agreement, a petroleum pipeline will be built from Siliguri in India to Charali in Jhapa, Nepal.

Similarly, an agreement has been reached between the two countries to extend the current petroleum pipeline up to Amlekhganj to Lothar in Chitwan. India will also build a petroleum storage depot at Charali in Jhapa.

Prime Minister Prachanda and his counterpart Narendra Modi have informed about the issues reached through a joint press conference.

New Butwal-Gorakhpur Inland Transmission Line Shilanyash

Renewal of Nepal-India Transit Agreement Agreement to build a petroleum pipeline from Amlekhganj to Chitwan and from Siliguri to Charali in Jhapa. Cooperation agreement between Institute of Foreign Affairs Studies and Susama Swaraj Institute. Establishment of integrated check post at Chandni Dodhara 669 MW lower Arun with Indian company Agreement to be made by Fukot Karnali Indian Company Agreement between Nepal and India to conduct financial transactions through QR code.





