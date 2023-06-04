25 MW Seti River Hydropower Project Close To Complete

25 MW Seti River Hydropower Project Close To Complete

June 4, 2023, 8:18 a.m.

The work of the 25 MW Seti river hydropower project under construction in Kaski district has reached its final stage. According to the promoter of the project, Vision Lumbini Energy Company Limited, 90 percent of the work has been completed so far. The project is being built in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality-2 Sardikhola. The construction of the power project started from August 2077.

Jagat Bahadur Pokharel, executive chairman of Vision Lumbini Energy Company Limited, said that all the works towards the construction of civil, hydro mechanical, electro mechanical and transmission line (transmission line) of the project have reached the final stage.

According to him, the project will be completed by the end of next December and electricity will be produced commercially. Chairman Pokharel said that the project is going to be completed on time with the help of local residents, local government and administration.

He said, "25 MW in hydropower is not a small project. Many people have joined. One thousand five hundred promoters have invested, the initial cost has not increased. We are working round the clock to complete the project transparently and on time, we are hopeful that it will be successful soon.

There is a plan to build a dam on the Seti River at Bharabhari in Sardikhola and bring water through a 6,400 meter long underground pipe and drop it from a height of 187 meters to the power house to generate electricity. The water taken through the pipe will be pumped into two 12.5 megawatt turbines in the power house. The project is based on river flow.

Chairman Pokharel said that the deadline for the project, which was started amid the Corona crisis, has been affected by the initial stage. The deadline of the project is till July 2081. He said, "We had to extend the deadline by one year when Corona affected the work. The project is at the stage of completion with the cooperation of the local government, local residents and everyone. Within the next five months, the project will be completed and electricity will be produced.

There is an investment of five billion rupees in the Seti hydropower project. Various banks and financial institutions have invested Rs 3.5 billion in this. Other investment promoters, local residents and the project will be completed by issuing an IPO, according to the project.

Project engineer Upendra Ghimire said that after the completion of the headbox work, water has started to be sent. Similarly, only 150 meters of work is left towards the pipeline. The civil works of Power House have been completed. The work of switchyard is going on and some electromechanical items are yet to come", Ghimire said, "The main work to be done in all areas has been completed. Some minor work will have to be completed.

The electricity produced by the Seti project will be connected to the substation of Nepal Electricity Authority in Lahachowk at a distance of four km. The transmission line is being constructed from the power house to the substation. Engineer Ghimire said that out of 13 towers in the transmission line, work is being done on 11 so far.

Director of Social Sector Bam Bahadur Gurung, who is also the director of the project, said that the project has reached the stage of completion with the help of the local people.

RSS

Agencies

The Agreement On The Energy Sector Is A Significant Achievement: Minister Dr. Mahat
Jun 04, 2023
Defense Chiefs Of Japan, China Agree To Promote Dialogue On Security Issues
Jun 04, 2023
Biden Signs Bill, Averts Debt Limit Crisis
Jun 04, 2023
Terai Region Is Under A Grip Of Heatwave With 40C
Jun 03, 2023
India Train Crash Kills At Least 233 People
Jun 03, 2023

More on Economy

The Agreement On The Energy Sector Is A Significant Achievement: Minister Dr. Mahat By Agencies 5 hours, 25 minutes ago
Nepal-India Trasit Treaty 1999 Renewed With Amendment Is A Landmark Event: Secretary Marasini By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 16 hours ago
Foundation Stone Of New Butwal-Gorakhpur Cross Border Transmission Line Laid By Agencies 2 days, 21 hours ago
World Bank Provides $120 Million Concessional Loan To Nepal By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 17 hours ago
Finance Minister Mahat Defended Decision On Tax Hike On Electric Vehicles: Finance Minister By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 5 hours ago
Ghaar Khola Hydropower Power To Add 14 MW Electricity From Next Week By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 5 days, 5 hours ago

The Latest

Defense Chiefs Of Japan, China Agree To Promote Dialogue On Security Issues By Agencies Jun 04, 2023
Biden Signs Bill, Averts Debt Limit Crisis By Agencies Jun 04, 2023
Weather Forecast: Light Rain Is Likely To Occur In Few Places of Karnali And Koshi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 04, 2023
The Visit To India Has Been More Result-oriented: Prime Minister Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2023
Nepal And India Expressed Satisfaction On The Long Term Power Trade Agreement By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 03, 2023
Nepal's Educational System: From the Perspective Of A Student By Parmita Shrestha Jun 03, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75