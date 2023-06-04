25 MW Seti River Hydropower Project Close To Complete

The work of the 25 MW Seti river hydropower project under construction in Kaski district has reached its final stage. According to the promoter of the project, Vision Lumbini Energy Company Limited, 90 percent of the work has been completed so far. The project is being built in Machhapuchhre Rural Municipality-2 Sardikhola. The construction of the power project started from August 2077.

Jagat Bahadur Pokharel, executive chairman of Vision Lumbini Energy Company Limited, said that all the works towards the construction of civil, hydro mechanical, electro mechanical and transmission line (transmission line) of the project have reached the final stage.

According to him, the project will be completed by the end of next December and electricity will be produced commercially. Chairman Pokharel said that the project is going to be completed on time with the help of local residents, local government and administration.

He said, "25 MW in hydropower is not a small project. Many people have joined. One thousand five hundred promoters have invested, the initial cost has not increased. We are working round the clock to complete the project transparently and on time, we are hopeful that it will be successful soon.

There is a plan to build a dam on the Seti River at Bharabhari in Sardikhola and bring water through a 6,400 meter long underground pipe and drop it from a height of 187 meters to the power house to generate electricity. The water taken through the pipe will be pumped into two 12.5 megawatt turbines in the power house. The project is based on river flow.

Chairman Pokharel said that the deadline for the project, which was started amid the Corona crisis, has been affected by the initial stage. The deadline of the project is till July 2081. He said, "We had to extend the deadline by one year when Corona affected the work. The project is at the stage of completion with the cooperation of the local government, local residents and everyone. Within the next five months, the project will be completed and electricity will be produced.

There is an investment of five billion rupees in the Seti hydropower project. Various banks and financial institutions have invested Rs 3.5 billion in this. Other investment promoters, local residents and the project will be completed by issuing an IPO, according to the project.

Project engineer Upendra Ghimire said that after the completion of the headbox work, water has started to be sent. Similarly, only 150 meters of work is left towards the pipeline. The civil works of Power House have been completed. The work of switchyard is going on and some electromechanical items are yet to come", Ghimire said, "The main work to be done in all areas has been completed. Some minor work will have to be completed.

The electricity produced by the Seti project will be connected to the substation of Nepal Electricity Authority in Lahachowk at a distance of four km. The transmission line is being constructed from the power house to the substation. Engineer Ghimire said that out of 13 towers in the transmission line, work is being done on 11 so far.

Director of Social Sector Bam Bahadur Gurung, who is also the director of the project, said that the project has reached the stage of completion with the help of the local people.

