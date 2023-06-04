The Agreement On The Energy Sector Is A Significant Achievement: Minister Dr. Mahat

Finance Minister Dr Prakash Sharan Mahat has expressed hope that India would provide a permit for high altitude air route to Nepal soon.

As the Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' is wrapping up his four-day official visit to India today, special correspondent of National News Agency (RSS), Ramesh Lamsal, briefly interviewed the Nepali delegation member and Finance Minister Dr Mahat where he expressed such hope.

In a question how he observed the PM's visit, Finance Minister Dr Mahat responded that the visit is cordial and full of achievements. The Nepali delegation received a grand welcome in New Delhi and Madhyapradesh.

The agreement on the energy sector is a significant achievement. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announced in the joint press meet that India would buy 10,000 MW of electricity from Nepal in the coming 10 years, which would evidently contribute hugely to Nepal's energy development and economy, Minister Dr Mahat said, adding that it would turn a milestone to reduce trade loss in future.

India has decided to invest in two hydropower projects- Phukot and Lower Arun.

Minister Dr Mahat shared that the Nepali delegation put forth its views clearly on 'connectivity'. Although India has agreed to low altitude air route at present, he believes Nepal would get the high-altitude air route as well.

Minister Mahat further viewed the visit created a base for the agreement on high-altitude air routes as well.

According to Dr Mahat, negative perspectives will be discouraged with work. It is not good to doubt everything.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi himself announced in the joint press meeting that problems relating to the border will be resolved. It has further created an atmosphere of bilateral trust.