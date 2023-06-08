Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Trade Blame Over Pipeline Blast

Ukrainian, Russian Leaders Trade Blame Over Pipeline Blast

June 8, 2023, 7:42 a.m.

Ukrainian and Russian leaders are accusing each other of blowing up a pipeline used to carry fertilizer.

The governor of the eastern Kharkiv region, Oleg Synegubov, wrote on social media on Tuesday that officials are assessing the damage from Russian shelling and the resulting leak of ammonia. The pipeline had been turned off, and Synegubov says the situation is "under control."

Russian leaders have a different version of events. They blame Ukrainian "saboteurs."

Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova said on Wednesday that the Kyiv regime is the "only party not interested in resuming the pipeline's operations."

Russian negotiators insisted on restarting the line when they renewed an agreement to export grain through the Black Sea. Some diplomats fear this incident could put that deal at risk.

The two sides were already trading blame over the destruction of the Kakhovka dam, which has forced tens of thousands of people to evacuate. Leaders in Kyiv say the Russians blew it up to stop a Ukrainian offensive.

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal said the "greater harm" posed by the "Russian act of terror" lies in the ecological devastation it inflicts on Russian-occupied areas of southern Ukraine. He added that the breach will leave those who live along the Dnipro river without drinking water and will threaten farmlands.

US officials say about 20,000 people need to be relocated. However, they admit they cannot "conclusively" say what happened.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Lumbini Cable Car Commercially Opened
Jun 08, 2023
Swiss Ambassador Meets PM Prachanda
Jun 08, 2023
Former US Vice President Mike Pence Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign
Jun 08, 2023
Weather Forecast: Isolated Brief Rain Is Likely To Occur In Hilly Regions Of Karnali And Gandaki Provinces
Jun 08, 2023
Global Economy On Precarious Footing Amid High Interest Rates
Jun 07, 2023

More on International

Former US Vice President Mike Pence Launches 2024 Presidential Campaign By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours, 49 minutes ago
Ukraine, Russia Continue To Blame Each Other For Dam Breach By Agencies 1 day, 4 hours ago
Russia Sees No Prospects For Further Extension Of Grain Deal — MFA By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 9 hours ago
US, India Agree To Beef Up Defense Cooperation By Agencies 2 days, 9 hours ago
OPEC+ Agrees To Extend Current Output Reduction Framework Until End Of 2024 By Agencies 3 days, 9 hours ago
Defense Chiefs Of Japan, China Agree To Promote Dialogue On Security Issues By Agencies 4 days, 9 hours ago

The Latest

Why ‘Revolutionary’ Communist PM Prachanda Went To Temples In India By Yubaraj Ghimire Jun 08, 2023
Lumbini Cable Car Commercially Opened By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2023
The Importance Of Addressing Environmental Conflicts on World Environment Day By Parmita Shrestha Jun 08, 2023
Italy And Nepal Share Many Things By Pratima Pande Jun 08, 2023
Realities In Conflict Of Interest And Challenges Of Combating Corruption In Nepal: PART -TWO By Kedar Neupane Jun 08, 2023
Swiss Ambassador Meets PM Prachanda By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jun 08, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 17, April.21, 2023 (Baisakh 08. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 16, April.07, 2023 (Chaitra 24. 2079) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75