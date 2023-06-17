Karki Sworn-in As Chief Justice Of Supreme Court

President Ram Chandra Paudel administered the oath of office and secrecy to the newly-Appointed Chief Justice of the Supreme Court Hari Krishna Karki on Friday.

In the oath-taking ceremony Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' was also presented.

Earlier today, the Parliamentary Hearing Committee of the Federal Parliament had approved him as the Chief Justice.

The name of Karki was approved after he had responded to queries raised by Committee members in today's meeting of the committee.