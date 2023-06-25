Nepal’s Journey To the Super Six Has Ended After Losing Match With The Netherlands

Nepal’s journey to the Super Six has ended after conceding a seven-wicket defeat against the Netherlands in a match under the ongoing ICC One Day World Cup Qualifier at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe.

With this defeat, Nepal has been eliminated from the group stage, while the Netherlands has made it to the Super Six. Out of five teams playing the match from Group ‘A’, three teams—the Netherlands, hosts Zimbabwe and West Indies—have booked their place in the Super Six. Another team the USA has been also eliminated.

For the Netherlands, Max O’Dowd hit highest 90 runs off 75 balls with eight fours and six sixes. Similarly, Bas de Leede contributed 41, and Vikramjit Singh 30. On bowling side, Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane took two wickets and Gulsan Jha one.

Losing the toss and being invited into bat first, Nepal made 167 runs in 44.3 overs at the loss of all wickets.

For the losing team, captain Rohit Paudel made highest 33 runs off 55 balls with three boundaries and one six. Similarly, Sandeep Lamichhane hit 27 while Kushal Bhurtel 27 off 42 balls. Bhim Sarki made 22 off 56, Jha 15, Dipendra Singh Airee 14, and Kushal Malla 12.

For the Netherlands, Logan van Beek bagged four wickets, and Bas de Leede and Vikramjit Singh two each. Likewise, Clayton Floyd and Aryan Dutt bagged one each.

In their opening match, Nepal lost to hosts Zimbabwe by eight wickets, and defeated the USA by six wickets in their second match. In their third match, they conceded a 101-run defeat to West Indies.

Similarly, the Netherlands suffered a defeat against Zimbabwe by six wickets, and secured a five-wicket win against the US. The Netherlands is facing West Indies on coming Monday. (RSS)