Yellen Meeting Chinese Vice Premier, Dialogue To Continue

July 9, 2023, 8:04 a.m.

US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Chinese Vice Premier He Lifeng have confirmed that the two countries would continue to engage in dialogue.

Yellen met He in Beijing, who is in charge of economy and trade with the US, on Saturday. She has met a series of senior Chinese officials since Thursday.

Yellen told He that despite tensions, record-high trade between the two countries last year shows there is an ample room for expansion in trade and investment.

The US treasury called the meeting candid and constructive.

Chinese state-run Xinhua news agency said the talks were constructive.

It reported that the two sides agreed to strengthen communication and cooperation on addressing global challenges, and continue maintaining exchanges and interactions.

Yellen conveyed that the US would continue to directly communicate its concerns on specific issues.

China recently imposed export curbs on two rare metals used for manufacturing chips.

The Vice Premier is also said to have expressed concerns over US sanctions.

Yellen is scheduled to return to the US on Sunday and whether the two countries will have specific talks on thorny issues such as semiconductors and tariffs remains to be seen.

