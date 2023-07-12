NATO, Ukraine Argue Over Timeline For Membership

NATO, Ukraine Argue Over Timeline For Membership

July 12, 2023, 6:44 a.m.

NATO leaders have agreed that Ukraine's future lies within their alliance, but they have hesitated to spell out when that might happen. Now, they say they will extend an invitation when "conditions are met."

On Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy traveled to the Lithuanian capital of Vilnius to meet with NATO leaders at their annual summit. He wants Ukraine to join as soon as possible after the war ends.

Zelenskyy, addressing a crowd that welcomed him with Ukrainian flags, said, "Ukraine will make NATO stronger."

He had earlier criticized the leaders for not providing a timeframe, which he called "absurd."

NATO members released a communique on Tuesday. They had struggled to agree on the wording, and they say they will need to carry out periodic reviews to ensure Ukraine meets their standards on democracy and security.

Still, they have opened a fast-track by dropping some requirements for membership.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said, "There has never been a stronger message from NATO at any time, both when it comes to political message on the path forward for membership and the concrete support from NATO allies."

Stoltenberg added that NATO allies have never provided timelines for admitting new members. He said the process is -- and always has been -- based on meeting conditions.

NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE

Nepal To Export Additional 300 MW Electricity To India Through New Transmission Lines
Jul 12, 2023
Xi Says Beijing Is Ready To Welcome Putin In October: Russian Media
Jul 12, 2023
Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi And Bagmati Province Is High
Jul 12, 2023
KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu
Jul 11, 2023
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in
Jul 11, 2023

More on International

Xi Says Beijing Is Ready To Welcome Putin In October: Russian Media By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 9 hours ago
NATO Leaders Gather In Vilnius For Summit By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Meta's Twitter Rival Threads Hits 100 Million Users By Agencies 1 day, 8 hours ago
Biden Arrives In Britain For Europe Tour including NATO Summit By Agencies 2 days, 8 hours ago
Yellen Meeting Chinese Vice Premier, Dialogue To Continue By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 3 days, 7 hours ago
Bhutan Faces A Problem As Young People Leaving The Country By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 6 hours ago

The Latest

Nepal To Export Additional 300 MW Electricity To India Through New Transmission Lines By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
Nepal’s BOP Remains Surplus Of Rs.228 Billion By Agencies Jul 12, 2023
Weather Forest: Axis Of Monsoon Trough Close To Eastern Part Of Nepal, Chance Of Heavy Rain In Kosi And Bagmati Province Is High By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 12, 2023
KOICA-KAAN Knowledge Sharing Program In Kathmandu By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023
Manang Air Helicopter Crash: 5 Killed, One Missing in By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023
The Republic Of Korea Shall Spend USD 9.5 Million To Establish 150 Bed Hospital In Madhyapur Thimi By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Jul 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 19, May.26, 2023 (Jestha,12. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 18, May.05, 2023 (Baisakh 22. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75