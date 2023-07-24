Chinese Leader Yuan Meets President, Acting Prime Minister

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Yuan Jiajun called on President Ram Chandra Paudel at the Office of the President, Shital Niwas, on Sunday.

The CPC leader is on a three-day visit to Nepal starting today.

According to the President's Foreign Affairs Expert Dr Suresh Chalise, issues of the bilateral interests and strengthening mutual ties between Nepal and China were discussed during the meeting.

On the occasion, President Paudel said that Nepal and China are very good friends since ancient time and such high-level visits would contribute to further deepen the bilateral relations.

Present at the meeting were Chinese Ambassador to Nepal Chen Song and other members of the delegation from the Chinese side while President's Foreign Affairs Expert Dr Chalise, Secretary at the President's Office Dilliraj Sharma, Chief of North East Asia Division at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs Lok Bahadur Thapa and others from the Nepali side.

Member of the Political Bureau of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee Yuan Jiajun paid a courtesy call on Acting Prime Minister and Minister for Defence Purna Bahadur Khadka on Sunday.

In the meeting held at the Ministry of Defence, Singha Durbar, Acting PM Khadka extended his best wishes to the visiting Chinese leader for assuming office some time ago and expressed his confidence that Nepal-China relations would be further strengthened during Yuan's tenure, according to the Ministry of Defence.

Stating that the government of Nepal and the Nepali citizens have acknowledged the centuries-old cordial ties between Nepal and China, the Acting PM commended China for achieving an 'incredible' progress through stride in socio-economic aspects viewed that it would be a source of inspiration for Nepal too.

According to him, the defense relations cooperation between the two countries had been cordial and close since the establishment diplomatic ties between the two countries.

On the occasion, the Acting PM extended gratitude towards the China's People's Liberation Army for supporting in the capacity enhancement of the Nepali Army personnel.

Similarly, visiting Chinese leader Yuan said that the major objective of his visit was intended towards practical implementation of the agreements and projects between Nepal and China signed during the state visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to Nepal in 2019.

The Ministry said that Chinese leader Yuan hinted at the possibility of expanding China's cooperation to Nepal in the areas of agriculture, food security, industrial development, employment, urbanization and promotion of trade, culture and tourism, among others.

Furthermore, the visiting Chinese leader who arrived Nepal on Sunday for a three-day visit, pledged to take forward the assistance programmes started by China in Nepal for poverty reduction.

Stating that the Nepali Army and People's Liberation Army enjoy cordial relations, he assured that more cooperation would be exchanged between Nepal and China in the field of training and capacity enhancement in future.

He mentioned that China-Nepal ties became further cordial after late Prime Minister Bishweshwar Prasad Koirala's China visit in March, 1960.

Expressing his gratitude towards Nepal's commitment towards One-China Policy, he lauded Nepal's commitment not to let Nepal's territory be used against China.

According to the Ministry, the visiting Chinese leader extended invitation to Acting PM Khadka for China visit in an appropriate time.