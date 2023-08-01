Nepal Is Just Completed 77 Percent Of Paddy Plantation Due To Poor Monsoon

Aug. 1, 2023, 7:50 a.m.

Paddy plantation has completed only in about 77 per cent of the total paddy fields across the country as of July 28 while the plantation season normally ends by the first week of August.

According to the statistics of the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, paddy plantation has been carried out only in 1.053 million hectares of 1.357 million hectares of paddy fields.

According to the Ministry, owing to weak and late monsoon, paddy plantation has been less by 13 per cent during the review period as compared to the same period last year.

By July 28 last year, paddy plantation had completed in 90 per cent of paddy fields. According to the Ministry, farmers were unable to plant paddy in time this year due to delayed and weak monsoon rains as well as the lumpy skin disease in oxen because most farmers use oxen to plough their fields.

It, however, said that paddy plantation has been taking place across the country, especially in the hilly and Terai regions after the recent precipitation.

By now, paddy plantation has almost completed in Sudurpashchim Province followed by Karnali Province reports The Rising Nepal..

