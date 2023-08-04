19 Nepali Reportedly Were Missing In Kedarnath

Aug. 4, 2023, 6:24 p.m.

Nearly 19 Nepali people were reported missing, while several shops were washed away in the area in Kedarnath. According to Indian media, they are mostly from Jumla district.

As many as three bodies were recovered after a landslide hit the Kedarnath Yatra route in Uttarakhand amid heavy rains on Thursday night. However, 16 people still remain missing.

Several shops were also washed away near the Gaurikund area.

According to an official, relief and rescue operations were underway by National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF).

Heavy rains coupled with boulders falling intermittently from the hillsides were hampering relief and rescue efforts, Circle Officer Vimal Rawat told PTI.

Information regarding the missing people, including some from Nepal, was being gathered, he said.

Some of those missing were identified as Vinod (26), Mulayam (25), Ashu (23), Priyanshu Chamola (18), Ranbir Singh (28), Amar Bohra, his wife Anita Bohra, their daughters, Radhika Bohra and Pinki Bohra, and sons Prithvi Bohra (7), Jatil (6) and Vakil (3), officials said.

Meanwhile, an orange alert was sounded in Pauri, Tehri, Rudraparayag and Dehradun as the weather department warned of heavy rains on Friday.

A yellow alert (signifying medium-intensity rainfall) was issued for Chamoli, Nainital, Champawat, Almora and Bageshwar.

Agencies

