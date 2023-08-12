FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet today said problems in the energy sector would be resolved collectively.

All problems surrounding the sector would be resolved only through shared efforts of both the government and the private sector, said the minister in a discussion with the office-bearers of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), including its President Chandra Prasad Dhakal, in the Ministry. Worthwhile efforts of the government and the private sector are required for the holistic development and expansion of the energy sector, and the generation of new jobs, he said.

Stating that the government has a plan to promote domestic investment in the energy sector, he said, "Foreign investments can be attracted only after promoting domestic investments. We need additional investments. For this, efforts are on to make legal and policy arrangements."

The government has made policy arrangements for the private sector to involve in the transmission line construction and power trade, the Minister said.

The issue of exporting 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 10 years according to an agreement struck during the India visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' recently would be fruitful soon, he said.

Similarly, an agreement for power trade with Bangladesh would be signed soon, he said, adding that the government was at work to export 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh immediately.

On the occasion, the FNCCI President Dhakal said investors were facing problems in selling the produced electricity as the Nepal Electricity Authority purchases power only as per need. He also urged the government to motivate the private sector to invest. In the event, Dhakal submitted a memorandum to the minister mentioning problems facing the power producers. (RSS)