FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem

FNCCI Team Calls To Resolve Energy Sector’s Problem

Aug. 12, 2023, 8:33 a.m.

Minister for Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation Shakti Bahadur Basnet today said problems in the energy sector would be resolved collectively.

All problems surrounding the sector would be resolved only through shared efforts of both the government and the private sector, said the minister in a discussion with the office-bearers of the Federation of Nepalese Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FNCCI), including its President Chandra Prasad Dhakal, in the Ministry. Worthwhile efforts of the government and the private sector are required for the holistic development and expansion of the energy sector, and the generation of new jobs, he said.

Stating that the government has a plan to promote domestic investment in the energy sector, he said, "Foreign investments can be attracted only after promoting domestic investments. We need additional investments. For this, efforts are on to make legal and policy arrangements."

The government has made policy arrangements for the private sector to involve in the transmission line construction and power trade, the Minister said.

The issue of exporting 10,000 megawatts of electricity in 10 years according to an agreement struck during the India visit of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal 'Prachanda' recently would be fruitful soon, he said.

Similarly, an agreement for power trade with Bangladesh would be signed soon, he said, adding that the government was at work to export 40 megawatts of electricity to Bangladesh immediately.

On the occasion, the FNCCI President Dhakal said investors were facing problems in selling the produced electricity as the Nepal Electricity Authority purchases power only as per need. He also urged the government to motivate the private sector to invest. In the event, Dhakal submitted a memorandum to the minister mentioning problems facing the power producers. (RSS)

Agencies

International Youth Day Today, Nepal To Organize Various Programs
Aug 12, 2023
Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel
Aug 12, 2023
Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province
Aug 12, 2023
UN To Call On Nuclear-armed Nations To Continue Holding Disarmament Talks
Aug 11, 2023
China Resumes Group Tours To 78 More Nations And Regions, Including Japan
Aug 11, 2023

More on Economy

Upper Tamakoshi Hydropower Ltd.'s Notice To Local Share Holders To Open DMAT Account for Dematerialization By None 14 hours, 23 minutes ago
KULA MAN'S TWO YEARS: A Long And Arduous march By Keshab Poudel 20 hours, 5 minutes ago
Chinese Ambassador To Nepal Chen Song And FNCCI President Dhakal Discusses Discuss Business And Investment Issues By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 4 hours ago
The Use Of Electric Stoves Increased By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 2 days, 21 hours ago
Nepal Can Now Trade Electricity In India's Real Time Market By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE 4 days, 19 hours ago
Nepal Exported Garment Items Worth Rs. 12.57 Billion By Agencies 5 days, 3 hours ago

The Latest

NEA Has Made Significant Progress In The Last Two Years: MD Kul Man Ghising By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2023
International Youth Day Today, Nepal To Organize Various Programs By Agencies Aug 12, 2023
Iran Moves Closer Toward Possible Nuclear Weapons Test - European Intel By Agencies Aug 12, 2023
Floods, Landslides Kill 29 And Leave 16 Missing In China's Hebei Province By Agencies Aug 12, 2023
Weather Forecast: Heavy Rain Is Likely In Madhesh, Koshi, Bagmati And Lumbini Provinces By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 12, 2023
Non-resident Ambassador of Indonesia Paid Courtesy Call On CoAS General Sharma By NEW SPOTLIGHT ONLINE Aug 11, 2023

Latest Magazine

VOL. 17, No. 02, August.04,2023 (Shrawan,21. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 17, No. 01, July.21,2023 (Shrawan,05. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 21, June.30,2023 (Ashad,15. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75

VOL. 16, No. 20, June.09, 2023 (Jestha,26. 2080) Publisher and Editor: Keshab Prasad Poudel Online Register Number: DOI 584/074-75