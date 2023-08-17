Fast Track's Cost And Length Reduced

Aug. 17, 2023, 7:50 a.m.

The detailed project report (DPR) of the Kathmandu- Tarai/Madhesh Fast Track (Expressway) has been amended.

According to Minister for Physical Infrastructure and Transport, Prakash Jwala, the document has undergone revisions in a way that it would result in the reduction of both cost and length for the road project.

A meeting of the Council of Ministers on Tuesday decided to revise the DPR for the expressway. With the revision, the project cost is to decrease by Rs 2 billion.

Following the amendment, it is estimated to cost Rs 211 billion. The integration of a tunnel into the project contributed to a reduction in the project's overall length and subsequently in its cost as well.

The project is being undertaken with the supervision of the Nepali Army. The project had begun on April 25, 2017 and it has so far reported the 25.54 percent project. The deadline of the project completion is set for mid-April, 2027.

Initially, the project was estimated to cost Rs 213. 09 billion.

Agencies

