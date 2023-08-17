Landslide Obstruct Mid-Hill Highway, Kaligandaki Corridor

Vehicular movement along Mid-Hill highway and Kaligandaki corridor has been obstructed due to landslide following heavy rainfall.

Landslide occurred at Kalapaira of Nisikhola rural municipality-4 at Burtibang-Eastern Rukum along the Mid-Hill highway and Dablyang of Baglung municipality along Kaligandaki corridor obstructed the vehicular movement from Wednesday evening, said Information Officer at the District Police Office, Deputy Superintendent of Police Madan KC.

Problems have surfaced to resume the traffic due to continuous rainfall. Vehicles heading towards different places including Burtibang, Baglung, Pokhara and Kathmandu from Rukumkot of Eastern Rukum, Kakri, Lukum and Nisikhola are stranded due to landslide.

Similarly, vehicles operating their services at Jaimini, Balewa and Bareng areas in southern belt of Baglung district are also stranded.

Deputy-Mayor of Jaimaini municipality, Harihar Sharma, said problem has surfaced to supply goods in southern belt of the district due to road obstruction. (RSS)