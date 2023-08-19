President Biden, Prime Minister Kishida, President Yoon 'Forge A Foundation' At trilateral summit

Aug. 19, 2023, 8:05 a.m.

The leaders of Japan, South Korea and the US have sat down together several times during international meetings. However, Prime Minister Kishida Fumio, President Yoon Suk-yeol and President Joe Biden say they want to "face the future together." They gathered on Friday for the first time at a summit of their own to cement their partnership.

Biden welcomed his most important Asian allies to the presidential retreat at Camp David, Maryland. He has seen his guests move past historical grievances over wartime issues. He thanked them for their "political courage."

Biden said, "You stepped up to do the hard work -- I would argue, historic work -- to forge a foundation from which we can face the future together. The three of us together."

The leaders have seen China and North Korea upset order in the Indo-Pacific. They say they need to ensure that their freedoms are neither threatened nor damaged.

Yoon said, "We must make a stronger commitment to working together to address the challenges that threaten regional security."

Kishida added, "I believe that, as of today, we are indeed making a new history."

The leaders committed to having their governments coordinate responses to regional challenges. They also agreed to establish a security hotline, cooperate more on missile defense and expand joint exercises.

They promised to "institutionalize" their relationship by establishing an annual summit even after the three current leaders step down.

