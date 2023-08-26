India Releases Footage Of Moon Rover At Work

Indian space agency officials have released footage of a lunar rover navigating the surface of the moon.

India became the fourth country to land an unmanned spacecraft on the moon when the Chandrayaan-3 touched down on Wednesday.

Video released on Friday by the Indian Space Research Organisation show a ramp opening up and the rover slowly rolling down.

Officials say the rover has traversed a distance of about 8 meters so far.

Chandrayaan-3 is the first spacecraft to land near the moon's south pole, a challenging spot with a largely uneven terrain.

Scientists believe the area could contain ice.

India plans to collect data on the elemental composition of lunar rocks as part of the mission.